HOME > Entertainment

Coke Studio has a new song for love-struck couples

49 mins ago
Coke Studio has a new song for love-struck couples

The melodious duo of Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga are back with their new song Dhola for Coke Studio Season 12.

The song is a conversation between two companions who have vowed to love each other.

Bagga, in the BTS video, called the song a mixture of Punjabi and Saraiki.

The duo had earlier won fans’ hearts with hit songs Baazi and Malang.

Twitter was filled with love for Dhola, which celebrates the joy and vulnerability of being in love.

Aima Baig Coke Studio Sahir Ali Bagga
 
