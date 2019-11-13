Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
3 hours ago
CM Punk makes first WWE appearance after nearly six years

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar CM Punk returned to the sports entertainment company following his appearance on the company’s latest show “WWE Backstage”.

“After a nearly six-year absence from WWE TV, CM Punk made a shocking,  unannounced appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, FS1’s new weekly studio show,” WWE stated on its website. “The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show’s final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality,’ Punk’s entrance music during his storied in-ring career.”

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera. “I’ll see you here next week.”

WWE on FOX confirmed that the former professional wrestler-turned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star will keep appearing on WWE Backstage.

Punk, who started his career with the WWE as an Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) superstar, is one of the most celebrated WWE superstars, reigning as the WWE Champion for 434 consecutive days. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Money In The Bank.

He is married to former WWE superstar April Jeanette Mendez, aka AJ Lee.

 
