CM Punk makes first WWE appearance after nearly six years

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar CM Punk returned to the sports entertainment company following his appearance on the company’s latest show “WWE Backstage”.

“After a nearly six-year absence from WWE TV, CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, FS1’s new weekly studio show,” WWE stated on its website. “The two-time WWE Champion arrived during the show’s final moments, entering to the sounds of Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality,’ Punk’s entrance music during his storied in-ring career.”

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera. “I’ll see you here next week.”

WWE on FOX confirmed that the former professional wrestler-turned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star will keep appearing on WWE Backstage.

Ho-ly sh*t! Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 – he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

Punk, who started his career with the WWE as an Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) superstar, is one of the most celebrated WWE superstars, reigning as the WWE Champion for 434 consecutive days. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship and Money In The Bank.

He is married to former WWE superstar April Jeanette Mendez, aka AJ Lee.