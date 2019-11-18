Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Actor Fiza Ali says PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat proposed to her. To read about it, click here. Speaking of marriages, Azaan Sami Khan posted a lovely birthday with for his wife. The young composer is the son of Adnan Sami Khan and Zeba Bakhtiar.

Some pairings are great, but others not so much. We love pizza and we love gulab jamun, but together, they aren’t the best pair.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor never fail to make their fans squeal with adorable pictures of their small, but beautiful family.

Rabi Pirzada left the entertainment industry and has started a new chapter in her life. Click here to read more about it. She also said the people who leaked her private videos and pictures will be punished.

Ayesha Omar’s new movie is on a very interesting and relevant topic: the sacrifices of people in Balochistan.

English singer Dua Lipa visited India and celebrated her trip with a picture of herself in a sari. Speaking of India, Indian actor turned politician Sunny Deol shared a nice message about Pakistanis. He recently visited the country for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal.

Actor Urwa Hocane is set to make her debut in production with upcoming film Tich Button, click here to see the picture she posted.

Motorola has announced a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone.

And for the biggest news this week, Hamza Ali Abbasi is leaving acting. If you want to read what he said in a 23-minute long video, click here.