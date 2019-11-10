Sunday, November 10, 2019  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

3 hours ago
Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Screenwriter and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made some pretty strange comments about women during a recent interview and no one is happy. Here’s what some celebrities responses were to his regressive views.

Wedding season is almost here and our celebrities are already giving us some major outfit and dance inspiration. Check out Mahira Khan and HSY’s moves at a friend’s mehndi.

 

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has approached the FIA after her private videos went viral on social media last week. She has also decided to quit the entertainment industry.

Pakistan’s poor transport system causes many difficulties for students, workers and people who want a hassle-free way to travel. SWVL, a bus-hailing service, is planning to change the way we commute by offering affordable and air-conditioned rides and investing a hefty amount in the country. Click here to read more.

 

The sixth episode of Ehd e Wafa aired on Sunday and won millions of hearts. Check out what happened.

 

Actor Mansha Pasha says she isn’t answerable for her colleagues and bosses. To know more about what she’s talking about, click here. 

Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid’s work has made it to BBC’s new list of 100 Novels That Shaped Our World.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Khalilur Rehman Mahira Khan Rabi Pirzada
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mahira Khan, Khalilur Rehman, rabi pirzada, hsy, eman suleman, ehd e wafa, swvl
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Social media reacts to Ehd e Wafa Episode 6
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
Sana Javed shares the struggle of playing a rape survivor
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.