Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Screenwriter and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made some pretty strange comments about women during a recent interview and no one is happy. Here’s what some celebrities responses were to his regressive views.

Wedding season is almost here and our celebrities are already giving us some major outfit and dance inspiration. Check out Mahira Khan and HSY’s moves at a friend’s mehndi.

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has approached the FIA after her private videos went viral on social media last week. She has also decided to quit the entertainment industry.

Pakistan’s poor transport system causes many difficulties for students, workers and people who want a hassle-free way to travel. SWVL, a bus-hailing service, is planning to change the way we commute by offering affordable and air-conditioned rides and investing a hefty amount in the country. Click here to read more.

The sixth episode of Ehd e Wafa aired on Sunday and won millions of hearts. Check out what happened.

Actor Mansha Pasha says she isn’t answerable for her colleagues and bosses. To know more about what she’s talking about, click here.

Pakistani authors Kamila Shamsie and Mohsin Hamid’s work has made it to BBC’s new list of 100 Novels That Shaped Our World.