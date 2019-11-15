Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Angelina Jolie didn’t want to marry Brad Pitt: report

2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie didn’t want to marry Brad Pitt: report

(File photo: AFP)

Angelina Jolie didn’t want to marry Brad Pitt but the latter “pressured” her to do so, the US Magazine reported this week.

Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in August 2014 and decided to part ways in September 2016. A source told the weekly celebrity magazine in October that Jolie would never get married again.

Another source claimed that she wanted Pitt to be held accountable because “she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down”.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad,” the second source added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
angelina jolie brad pitt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Fiza Ali says Aamir Liaquat proposed to her
Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving
Sunny Deol says Pakistanis are very loving
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
Ayesha Omar’s next film portrays sacrifices of people in Balochistan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.