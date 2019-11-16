Ali Sethi’s new song highlights beauty of Faiz’s poetry

Listening to an Ali Sethi song on a lonely light can transport you to another world. Such is the magic of his voice.

The artist’s new song, Gulon Main Rang, for Coke Studio Episode 4 has once again proven that he can do justice to melodies composed by maestros.

The song features Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry, which was first sung by Mehdi Hassan.

Sethi, in the behind the scenes video, said Gulon Main Rang is about romantic yearning. “Faiz is asking his lover to come back, and says that his loss is not really his loss.”

After the episode released on Friday, fans took to social media to praise the Ranjish Hi Sahi singer.

Faiz’s daughter, Salima Hashmi, also said in the video that she always appreciates new renditions of her father’s poetry because it requires a lot of courage.

Musical artist Amir Azhar spoke about how challenging it was to give a contemporary feel to the song while not stripping it of its true essence.