Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui reacts to criticism on Mere Pass Tum Ho

45 mins ago
Photo: Twitter

Adnan Siddiqui, one of the most versatile Pakistani actors, has spoken out after his drama serial Mere Pass Tum Ho was criticised on social media.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, Siddiqui said that the people who dislike this drama should not watch it and that they are free to criticise it.

The story of the drama revolves around a woman (Ayeza Khan) who has left her husband (Humayun Saeed) for his boss (Adnan Siddiqui) because he is wealthy.

Siddiqui believes that Mere Pass Tum Ho is one of the most popular drama serials aired on ARY Digital.

The veteran Pakistani actor is playing a negative role in the drama. Siddiqui said he does roles which he believes he should do.

He praised Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan, saying that Saeed is a very good actor and Khan has done a great job in the drama.

