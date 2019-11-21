Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio

3 mins ago
Coke Studio has landed itself in trouble, yet again, over copyright issues. Two of its songs got deleted from YouTube mere days after their release. 

Sanam Marvi’s first song for Coke Studio Season 12 Hairaan Hua has been removed from YouTube over a copyright claim by Abida Parveen.

A message on the video’s link says the video is no longer available.

Abrar-ul-Haq’s rendition of Billo was also taken off YouTube over a copyright claim by Karman Entertainment Limited.

Billo became a sensation and received a lot of love and people were furious over the videos’ removal. They said Rohail Hyatt should have done a better job.

