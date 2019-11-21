Abida Parveen files copyright claim against Coke Studio

Coke Studio has landed itself in trouble, yet again, over copyright issues. Two of its songs got deleted from YouTube mere days after their release.

Sanam Marvi’s first song for Coke Studio Season 12 Hairaan Hua has been removed from YouTube over a copyright claim by Abida Parveen.

A message on the video’s link says the video is no longer available.

Abrar-ul-Haq’s rendition of Billo was also taken off YouTube over a copyright claim by Karman Entertainment Limited.

Fed up of these copyright claims on coke studio 12 songs

Highly unprofessional behaviour by rohail hyatt and his team#cokestudio12 — Husnain mansha (@husnain_mansha) November 19, 2019

“Hairaan Hua” song by Sanam Marvi has been removed by coke studio because of copyright issues claim by Abida Perveen. Why didn’t they realize it earlier while composing the song?#AbidaParveen#cokestudio#cokestudio12 — Muhammad Farooq (@mfarooq_uet) November 19, 2019

Billo became a sensation and received a lot of love and people were furious over the videos’ removal. They said Rohail Hyatt should have done a better job.

