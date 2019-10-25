The Simpsons is coming out with an Avengers-themed episode

Fans, assemble! The world’s highest-grossing franchise, The Avengers, and one of the world’s favourite cartoons, The Simpsons, are getting a crossover.

Fox is planning on running an Avengers-themed episode on The Simpsons on February 23, 2020.

The channel is bringing out the big guns for this episode. Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Endgame directors the Russo brothers are going to be making a cameo.

According to TV Line, the episode will be called ‘Bart and the Bad Guy’.

The episode will show Bart mistaken as a child with fatal illness and granted a dying wish to see the new Vindicator movie before anyone else. It symbolises the story of many dying children who have seen Marvel movies before general release dates.

Bart would, however, use this knowledge to threaten the directors of the movie, played by the Russo brothers. The Marvel boss, on the other hand, would be voicing the movie’s villain who has a deep connection with Marvel’s Thanos.

The two studios coming close together was expected after Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Fans are excited because it’s the first time they are getting a full episode that involves the madness of both blockbusters.

The award-winning cartoon show is currently running its 31st season.