HOME > Entertainment

Robert Downey and Antonia Banderas star in upcoming Dolittle movie

51 mins ago
 
Photo: AFP

The upcoming Hollywood fantasy comedy film Dolittle will feature an ensemble cast of stars with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas.

The story of the film focuses on an epic adventure of Dr John Dolittle, who has the ability to speak to animals.

Dolittle stars Rober Downey Jr. as Dr. John Dolittle while Antonio Banderas will play the role of Rassouli. Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez, Marion Cottilard, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and John Cena will voice different characters in the movie.

Stephen Gagan — who won the Academy, BAFTA and Golden Globe award for writing the screenplay of the crime drama thriller Traffic  — will be directing the comedy flick.

The film was originally titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle but was simply changed to Dolittle.

It will be released on January 17, 2020, in the United States.

 
TOPICS:
Dolittle films Robert Downey Jr
 
