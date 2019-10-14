Robert Downey and Antonia Banderas star in upcoming Dolittle movie

The upcoming Hollywood fantasy comedy film Dolittle will feature an ensemble cast of stars with the likes of Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas.

The story of the film focuses on an epic adventure of Dr John Dolittle, who has the ability to speak to animals.

He’s just not a people person. @RobertDowneyJr is Dolittle.

Watch the trailer for #DolittleMovie in theaters January 2020 and ❤ this Tweet to get monthly updates. pic.twitter.com/UT2cgiMb1H — Dolittle (@DolittleMovie) October 13, 2019

Dolittle stars Rober Downey Jr. as Dr. John Dolittle while Antonio Banderas will play the role of Rassouli. Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez, Marion Cottilard, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Holland, Rami Malek and John Cena will voice different characters in the movie.

Stephen Gagan — who won the Academy, BAFTA and Golden Globe award for writing the screenplay of the crime drama thriller Traffic — will be directing the comedy flick.

The film was originally titled The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle but was simply changed to Dolittle.

It will be released on January 17, 2020, in the United States.