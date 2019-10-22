Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rey confronts her fears in Rise of Skywalker trailer

46 mins ago
Rey confronts her fears in Rise of Skywalker trailer

Photo Courtesy: Star Wars/Facebook

The final trailer for the Disney flick Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released on Monday night during the National Football League fixture between New England Patriots and the New York Jets, CNN has reported.

The trailer focuses on the much anticipated final battle between protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) and antagonist Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

It will be the conclusion to the Skywalker story. Although, spinoff films are expected to be released in the future.

The film will also star Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, Billy Dee Williams as Millenium Falcon pilot Lando Calrissian. Late actor Carrie Fisher reprises her role as General Leia Organa, with the help of CGI.

The previous trailer teased Rey turning a negative character with her brandishing a dual red-coloured lightsaber, which is considered a symbol of the dark force.

The film will be released on December 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Disney star wars Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Star Wars, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Star Wars franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer
 
MOST READ
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Hamza and Naimal are in Barcelona for their second honeymoon
Atif Aslam has the sweetest wish for his 'life partner'
Atif Aslam has the sweetest wish for his ‘life partner’
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat meet Kate Middleton and Prince William
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat meet Kate Middleton and Prince William
'Not my fault people think I resemble Hamza Ali Abbasi'
‘Not my fault people think I resemble Hamza Ali Abbasi’
Naimal shares an adorable selfie with Hamza Ali Abbasi
Naimal shares an adorable selfie with Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.