Rey confronts her fears in Rise of Skywalker trailer

The final trailer for the Disney flick Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released on Monday night during the National Football League fixture between New England Patriots and the New York Jets, CNN has reported.

The trailer focuses on the much anticipated final battle between protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) and antagonist Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

It will be the conclusion to the Skywalker story. Although, spinoff films are expected to be released in the future.

The film will also star Mark Hamill as Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, Billy Dee Williams as Millenium Falcon pilot Lando Calrissian. Late actor Carrie Fisher reprises her role as General Leia Organa, with the help of CGI.

The previous trailer teased Rey turning a negative character with her brandishing a dual red-coloured lightsaber, which is considered a symbol of the dark force.

The film will be released on December 20.

