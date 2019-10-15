Quetta teen wants to sing with Abida Parveen next

A 12-year-old Baloch girl from Quetta, Urooj Fatima, marked her debut with the classical Balochi song ‘Laila o’ Laila’ alongside versatile singer Ali Zafar.

Being a fan of the Teefa in Trouble star, Fatima had expressed her desire to work with Zafar. Her dream turned into reality with the rendition of the famous Balochi folk song.

“It was an honour working with Ali Zafar, he is very humble,” said Fatima, while talking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

She revealed that it didn’t take long for her to practice as she knew the song before. However, it took Zafar some time to understand it.

“The biggest moment of my life was when Ali Zafar posted on twitter that he feels honoured after performing with me,” said Fatima.

She remarked that to make any dream come true, all one needs is support from their family. “My family supported me a lot and that’s how I travelled to Lahore to perform with Ali Zafar,” said Fatima. She thanked her family and especially her brother to travel with her.

While receiving accolades for her singing, Fatima revealed that she received a lot of negative feedback too. “People do get jealous when a girl from Balochistan makes it this big, so I receive a lot of negative comments along with positive comments as they are a part of this field,” she said.

Fatima said one should always ignore negative comments and shared that was how she kept going. “My family stood firm like a rock and kept me going,” she said.

“There were some instances where I decided to quit singing because of the harsh comments, however, the truth is I will never leave singing as now it’s a part of my identity.”

Now this Baloch girl from Quetta has only one wish left and that is to perform alongside Sufi maestro Abida Parveen.