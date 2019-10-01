Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

ISPR chief’s dog Zoro is now a social media star

2 hours ago
 
ISPR chief’s dog Zoro is now a social media star
Photo: Instagram/ Zoro

There’s a new celebrity dog in town. 

DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor’s pet, Zoro, recently made his TV debut in Pakistani drama Ehd-e-Wafa and has since become famous on social media.

The Thai Golden Retriever has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. Fans have been obsessed with the little fluff ball’s pictures and videos.

The pup turned two in May and has grabbed numerous awards already.

Fans say the pup gave his best shot in the drama and stole the limelight from Osman Khalid Butt, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Wahaj Ali.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ISPR Zoro
 
