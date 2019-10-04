Friday, October 4, 2019 | 4 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Hamza Ali Abbasi shows off his impressive guitar skills
Samaa Digital
2 hours ago
Naimal uploaded a video of him playing the National Anthem
Hamza Ali Abbasi never fails to impress his fans. Be it his charming personality, selfie-taking skills, acting, directing and now his guitar skills, he is undoubtedly a man of many talents.
Hamza’s wife, Naimal Khawar uploaded a video on her Instagram, in which he can be seen playing the tune of the National Anthem.
His rendition of the anthem was lauded by many people.
We can see Naimal's paint brushes and palette on the side, so we're guessing she was behind the camera.
The duo has been stealing the hearts of people with their adorable pictures.
TOPICS:
Hamza Ali Abbasi
Naimal Khawar
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi, celebrity, guitar, skills, celebrities
