Hamza Ali Abbasi shows off his impressive guitar skills

2 hours ago
 
Naimal uploaded a video of him playing the National Anthem  



Hamza Ali Abbasi never fails to impress his fans. Be it his charming personality, selfie-taking skills, acting, directing and now his guitar skills, he is undoubtedly a man of many talents.

Hamza’s wife, Naimal Khawar uploaded a video on her Instagram, in which he can be seen playing the tune of the National Anthem.

His rendition of the anthem was lauded by many people.

We can see Naimal's paint brushes and palette on the side, so we're guessing she was behind the camera.

The duo has been stealing the hearts of people with their adorable pictures.

Tell us what you think:

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi, celebrity, guitar, skills, celebrities
 
