Firdous Jamal hits new low with comments about Imran Ashraf

6 mins ago
 
Firdous Jamal hits new low with comments about Imran Ashraf

After his controversial statement against Mahira Khan, Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal has made it to the headlines again and this time it’s for criticising one of Imran Ashraf’s best performances in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

Recently, while giving an interview on an ARY News show, Jamal was asked who he thinks is a good performer and has a bright future in the industry, he replied, “There isn’t one”.

“The thing is all these new actors are actually models. They are all showpieces. They don’t know how to act; they don’t have the wisdom,” said Jamal.

“You know how the manager at the departmental stores sometimes changes their wigs or clothes or turns them into women? Unfortunately, our young actors are in the same boat,” he said.

Related: Momina Duraid ‘cancels’ Firdous Jamal after ageist anti-Mahira remarks

The host, however, was quick to intervene and gave an example of Imran Ashraf and his character Bhola from Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

“The character Imran did wasn’t spontaneous though. It was all pretentious,” said Firdous. “How can I explain impulsiveness in acting language? It is different from pretentiousness and acting. Imran has acted. This role was previously done by a lot of other actors too. They just didn’t act it – they behaved it.”

Imran gracefully responded to Jamal’s comments, saying that he respects Jamal’s opinion and he’ll try to improve himself as an actor in future.

Earlier, Jamal, while speaking on Faisal Qureshi’s morning show, remarked that Mahira Khan looks old on screen and should play the role of a mother and not lead actor. Jamal has been under fire ever since he made brash and uncalled for ageist and sexist remarks about Mahira Khan. Following his remarks, the producer, director, creative head at Hum TV and CEO of MD Productions says her company will not work with Jamal in any capacity following his sexist remarks against Mahira Khan.

