Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt go on a ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson will be starring alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Disney action-adventure flick Jungle Cruise which will be released in the summer of next year.

The plot of the film revolves around a boatman, named Frank (Johnson), who embarks on a journey with Lily, played by Blunt, to find a tree that has healing powers.

The film is based on an attraction scene of the same name which is located in Disney Parks across the world.

Jungle Cruise has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has worked in many films including House of Wax, Non-Stop and Goal 2: Living the Dream.

The film is a joint production of Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, Davis Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, Zaftig Films, and TSG Entertainment.

The movie will release on July 24, 2020.