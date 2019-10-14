Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt go on a ‘Jungle Cruise’

4 hours ago
 
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt go on a ‘Jungle Cruise’

Photo Courtesy: IMDB

Dwayne Johnson will be starring alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Disney action-adventure flick Jungle Cruise which will be released in the summer of next year.

The plot of the film revolves around a boatman, named Frank (Johnson), who embarks on a journey with Lily, played by Blunt, to find a tree that has healing powers.

The film is based on an attraction scene of the same name which is located in Disney Parks across the world.

Jungle Cruise has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who has worked in many films including House of Wax, Non-Stop and Goal 2: Living the Dream.

The film is a joint production of Walt Disney Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions, Davis Entertainment, Flynn Picture Company, Zaftig Films, and TSG Entertainment.

The movie will release on July 24, 2020.

 
TOPICS:
Dwayne Johnson Emily Blunt films Jungle Cruise
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Films, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise, Jungle Cruise movie, Dwayne Johnson films, Emily Blunt films, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson movies, Emily Blunt movies, Jungle Cruise movie, Jungle Cruise movie release date, Jungle Cruise movie watch online
 
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat's dance rehearsal video triggers moral police
Mehwish Hayat’s dance rehearsal video triggers moral police
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are on a ‘magical’ vacation
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are on a ‘magical’ vacation
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Atif Aslam to open Coke Studio with ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Atif Aslam’s blissful voice in Wohi Khuda leaves fans mesmerised
Shamoon Abbasi requests censor board to review his 'Durj' again
Shamoon Abbasi requests censor board to review his ‘Durj’ again
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.