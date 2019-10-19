Censor board clears Shamoon Abbasi’s ‘Durj’ for release in Pakistan

The Central Film Censor Board has cleared actor-cum-filmmaker Shamoon Abbasi’s ‘Durj’ for release in Pakistan, the actor said Friday.

The film that was supposed to release on October 18 got delayed after the censor board denied clearance.

Abbasi told SAMAA Digital that the censor board has allowed the release after minor changes.

The actor-cum-filmmaker said he has contacted distributors and will try to release the movie as soon as possible. He said it wasn’t an expensive movie but his team worked really hard on it.

Durj is based on three real-life incidents. It narrates the story of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses.

The movie has already premiered at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival.

It features Myra Khan, Majid Khan and Nouman Javaid in prominent roles.