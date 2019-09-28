Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society Jinnah Medal in England

34 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ThePakSocUK1/Twitter

Acclaimed Pakistani actor, producer and broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin has been honoured with the Pakistan Society Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn in London.

He is the first celebrity to be awarded the medal.

Mohyeddin is best known for his role in Lawrence of Arabia. He also did voice overs for different religious documentaries aired in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He has been honoured with civil awards twice. He was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

The Pakistan Society was founded in 1951 and is based in London. It is dedicated to the enhancement of relationships between the two countries.

 
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi
Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy
Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider
Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada’s arrest in reptile case
 
 
 
 
 
 
