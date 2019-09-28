Zia Mohyeddin honoured with Pakistan Society Jinnah Medal in England

Acclaimed Pakistani actor, producer and broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin has been honoured with the Pakistan Society Jinnah Medal at Lincoln’s Inn in London.

H.E Muhammed Nafees Zakria awarded the Pakistan Society Jinnah Medal to Zia Mohyeddin yesterday at our 66th Annual Dinner at Lincoln’s Inn, London.

Photo Credit: Clive Totman. pic.twitter.com/6QX4U34e5X — The Pakistan Society (@ThePakSocUK1) September 26, 2019

He is the first celebrity to be awarded the medal.

Mohyeddin is best known for his role in Lawrence of Arabia. He also did voice overs for different religious documentaries aired in Muharram-ul-Haram.

He has been honoured with civil awards twice. He was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2012.

The Pakistan Society was founded in 1951 and is based in London. It is dedicated to the enhancement of relationships between the two countries.