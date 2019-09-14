Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health

Rumours have been flying ever since pictures of actor Veena Malik in a hospital bed began circulating on social media. But Malik put an end to everyone’s theorizing on Saturday with an Instagram post.

She announced that she had a fibroadenoma removal surgery in Karachi. A fibroadenoma is the most common type of benign breast tumor.

“I am indebted [for] all the love and prayers said and expressed by my people,” she wrote in her post. Malik said the surgery was successful and thanked her doctor.

“I would take this moment to stress the fact that breast care is REAL, be it breast cancer or any other breast disease. Women must take care of themselves. And it shouldn’t be considered a taboo,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, women should conduct breast self-exams so that they are aware of any changes in their bodies and can consult a doctor. Though most changes detected through self-exams have benign causes, some changes may signal something serious, such as breast cancer.

