Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Spider Man is back in the MCU

5 hours ago
 

Spider Man isn’t leaving the MCU after all.

The news broke on Friday that Sony Pictures and Disney have resolved a conflict between the two over profit-sharing. Fans were left shocked and horrified after the studios announced last month that Marvel Studios was parting ways with the Sony-owned franchise, which meant Spider Man was out of the MCU.

But the two companies announced in a press release on Friday that they had made up and would jointly produce a third film in the Spider-Man Homecoming series.

For the first time, Disney will also co-finance the Spider-Man movie, and will share in roughly 25% of the profits from the film, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Disney initially wanted a 50% share and Sony wasn’t okay with that.

The as-yet-untitled new movie will star Tom Holland and will debut on July 16, 2021.

“As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film,” the statement issued by the companies read.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
marvel spider-man
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
ISPR chief's dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi
Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi
Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy
Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy
Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider
Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider
Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada's arrest in reptile case
Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada’s arrest in reptile case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.