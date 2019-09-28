Spider Man is back in the MCU

Spider Man isn’t leaving the MCU after all.

The news broke on Friday that Sony Pictures and Disney have resolved a conflict between the two over profit-sharing. Fans were left shocked and horrified after the studios announced last month that Marvel Studios was parting ways with the Sony-owned franchise, which meant Spider Man was out of the MCU.

But the two companies announced in a press release on Friday that they had made up and would jointly produce a third film in the Spider-Man Homecoming series.

For the first time, Disney will also co-finance the Spider-Man movie, and will share in roughly 25% of the profits from the film, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Disney initially wanted a 50% share and Sony wasn’t okay with that.

The as-yet-untitled new movie will star Tom Holland and will debut on July 16, 2021.

“As part of the arrangement, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film,” the statement issued by the companies read.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.