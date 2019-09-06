Robert Downey may return as Iron Man for Disney series

Disney’s new streaming service is bringing back the much-loved superhero Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr will reprise his role as Tony Stark for a potential Ironheart series for Disney+, Fox News reported.

The Marvel actor last appeared in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

Ironheart was created in 2015 by Marvel Comics but received backlash for its incorrect portrayal of a young black woman and for a lack of women writers. Sociologist Eve Ewing was later hired.

Disney Chief Executive Bog Iger confirmed that they are working on a number of reimaginations of a number of fan favorites. Home Alone, Night at the Museum and Cheaper by the Dozen are some of the movies that will be rebooted by the streaming service.

Disney+ will launch in the US in November and in the UK next year.

