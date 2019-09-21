Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan’s Donkey King to release in Spain next month

1 hour ago
 

Picture: Screengrab

Donkey King, one of Pakistan’s most successful animated films, will release in Spain and Catalonia on October 4, according to the film’s director Aziz Jindani.

In a Facebook post, Jindani said that the animated movie will be released in Spanish, Catalan and Basque languages.

“So indebted to each and every one who contributed to this film,” he added.

The film was released in Pakistan in October last year under the banner of Geo films. It earned over Rs247 million at the Pakistani box office.

Donkey King was released in South Korea on August 28, 2019.

Jindani, the writer and director of the movie, had told The News that they will not stop with the release in South Korea.

“This is a huge stepping stone for the Pakistani film industry as it is creating new benchmarks internationally, giving us much more exposure than we ever had before,” he had said.

