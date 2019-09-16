Pakistani comedian Danish Ali reveals he’s a ‘rishta aunty’

These days, weddings are more about showing off your wealth than actually getting married and less wealthy families are under tremendous pressure to spend more. This needs to be checked, said Pakistani comedian Danish Ali.

While the process of finding a suitable match in Pakistan remains toxic and problematic, weddings these days are all about costumes, luxurious gifts and grand wedding events with a long list of guests.

“There is a strong culture in Pakistan of showing off. People in Pakistan believe that no matter what, even if you don’t have anything, you should at least look rich,” said Ali on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday. “As a young person I want to end this, I want the youth to take charge to end this culture of spending millions of rupees on wedding events.”

Ali added that he’s happy now that the youth are questioning excessive spending on wedding functions. “It’s unfortunate that Pakistani parents save more for their daughter’s marriage than their education,” he said. He believes that the education and future of women are equally important.

He remarked that as a comedian, he takes everything as a joke but it’s his responsibility to take charge of serious matters and address them too.

“I just wanted to make a video that a family can watch and get a message out of,” said Ali while talking about his recent video on rishta culture in Pakistan. The hilarious video has racked up thousands of views and is a play on rishta aunties.

Ali discussed the example of some people he knows who rented a house in DHA so that they could look well-off and can get their kid married to a richer family. “But when they got married they got to know that the other party had done the same thing and rented a house in DHA as well,” said Ali.

He exclaimed that at the end of the day, the message of his video is to stop people from falsely advertising their assets.

Ali also revealed that runs a ‘marriage bureau’. “I am a rishta aunty myself,” he laughed. He explained that he had a hand in getting two couples hitched. But his involvement extended to introducing them.

He concluded with the message that “it’s high time to realize that we don’t need to spend that much money on marriage, it’s your own money and you can invest it in something better too”. He ruefully admitted though, that he has been married for 11 years and even his parents spent a lot at his wedding, despite his protests.

