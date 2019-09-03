Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is obsessed with Momina Mustehsan’s Tera Woh Pyaar

37 mins ago
 

Sacred Games star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has revealed that he’s a fan of Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan and that her songs, in fact, helped him through the filming of Manto.

Appearing on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan, the star said he’s obsessed with Momina Mustehsan’s Tera Woh Pyaar, featuring Asim Azhar.

Related: Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised

“During the filming of Manto, I would listen to just one song by a Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsan, Tera Woh Pyaar. Whenever I would start shooting any scene, I would give that song a listen,” said Nawazuddin. “The song did not match to the movie at all, yet I would enter some sort of a high whenever I listened to it.”

Asim Azhar, although he was not mentioned by the Siddiqui, was equally thrilled at hearing his favourite actor praise his work.

Azhar also shared a snippet of Nawazuddin’s interview on his Instagram handle to express his delight.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Momina Mustehsan Nawazuddin Siddiqui
 
