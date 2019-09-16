Naimal Khawar shares a picture of ‘platonic’ times with Hamza

There is no denying that Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of the most sought after couples in Pakistan today.

The two got married after a two-year-old friendship but news of their marriage came as a surprise to most people.

According to Abbasi, their friendship was ‘purely platonic’ and they never had anything beyond that in their minds.

While most people were happy for the young couple, Abbasi was trolled for using the term ‘platonic friendship.’

In a hilarious take on her husband’s word, Khawar recently posted a throwback picture of them with the caption, “Back when things were so ‘platonic’. Little did I know I was standing next to my future husband.”

The picture is from 2017 when Khawar was studying visual arts and Abbasi went to visit his his ‘platonic friend’.

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26.

Abbasi will soon grace our screens with his upcoming film Maula Jatt in the role of Noori Natt. He will be sharing the screen with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

