Mehwish Hayat warns the world not to provoke Pakistan

Actor Mehwish Hayat has stated that Pakistanis should not be provoked because they are “cornered tigers”.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz awardee said this in a tweet after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Cornered Tigers” — a term coined by PM Khan during his cricket days — refers to Pakistan’s resilience and ability fight back when it is tucked away in the corner.

Our PM’s address to the UNGA was awe inspiring. So glad that we have a leader who so eloquently put our case to the world. The UN has to take heed & end the oppression in Kashmir. Remember the Pakistani nation are like cornered tigers don’t provoke us! 🇵🇰#ImranKhanVoiceOfKashmir — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 27, 2019

The actress has spoken against anti-Pakistan and Islamophobic content on television and in films and has accused filmmakers of demonizing Pakistanis in their productions.

The Load Wedding star earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally” during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

