Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat warns the world not to provoke Pakistan

14 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: MehwishHayat/Twitter

Actor Mehwish Hayat has stated that Pakistanis should not be provoked because they are “cornered tigers”.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz awardee said this in a tweet after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“Cornered Tigers” — a term coined by PM Khan during his cricket days — refers to Pakistan’s resilience and ability fight back when it is tucked away in the corner.

The actress has spoken against anti-Pakistan and Islamophobic content on television and in films and has accused filmmakers of demonizing Pakistanis in their productions.

The Load Wedding star earlier pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally” during a ceremony in Norway, where she was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
mehwish hayat Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mehwish Hayat, Pakistan, Imran Khan, Imran Khan UN speech, Imran Khan United Nations General Assembly speech, anti-Pakistan, India, Islamophobia, Kashmir,
 
MOST READ
ISPR chief's dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
ISPR chief’s dog makes TV debut in Ehd e Wafa
Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi
Naimal is Allah’s gift and blessing for Hamza Ali Abbasi
Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy
Pakistani documentary Armed with Faith wins an Emmy
Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider
Court grants Fatima Sohail khula from Mohsin Haider
Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada's arrest in reptile case
Warrants issued for Rabi Pirzada’s arrest in reptile case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.