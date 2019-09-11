Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat ‘rubs shoulders’ with Hasan Minhaj

2 hours ago
 

Actor Mehwish Hayat is representing Pakistan at the US Open, where she has met a number of celebrities, including singer Nick Jonas.

Hayat expressed her delight after meeting American TV host and comedian Hasan Minhaj and shared a picture with him on Instagram on Wednesday.

“‪It was such a joy to be invited by the Emirates to represent Pakistan at the US Open Finals and to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as Hasan Minhaj,” she wrote.

The Load Wedding star is a fan of Minhaj’s Netflix show and his outspoken opinions.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is a unique comedy series where the host highlights global issues, and talks about politics and culture in his distinct way.

