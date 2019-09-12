Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently joined the on-going iPhone debate and won the internet with her tweet but some people are slamming her for not speaking about the human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Malala poked fun at the similarities between what she was wearing at the time of the launch and the phone’s triple-camera. However, people are calling Yousafzai for not raising her voice for Kashmir and tweeting about the iPhone 11 instead.

Among her critics were Pakistani actress and host Mathira, who took no time at all to lash out at Malala for not raising her voice for Kashmir or the recent Priyanka Chopra controversy.

“First of all, she has the time to post about iPhone stuff why not Kashmir, I don’t get it. Her one tweet against Priyanka and Kashmir will help but she is worried about her dress and iPhone,” wrote Mathira.

In response to Mathira’s comment, veteran actor Aaminah Haq came out in support of Malala and took a dig at publications supporting Mathira.

But the incident didn’t end there. Mathira responded and applauded actor Mehwish Hayat for speaking up. “People should use their platform in a nice way. Mehwish Hayat is one of the greatest examples she used her press her platform and because she was brave,” she wrote.

To cut the long story short, Haq replied that she doesn’t think that one Pakistani woman needs to bring another Pakistani woman down and they should support each other.

Malala has not responded to any of the remarks.

