HOME > Entertainment

Malala wins the internet with her take on iPhone 11

1 hour ago
 

Photo: National Portrait Gallery/Twitter

Just after the launch of the new iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and Pro Max on Tuesday Twitterati got to work right away and posted tonnes of memes about the new tri-camera feature.

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai joined the brigade too. She poked fun at the similarity between what she was wearing at the time of the launch and cluster cameras of the mobile phone, which some users think resembles a fidget spinner.

 

The yearly Apple launch revealed their new products and the memes came pouring in relentlessly.

Related: Apple unveils iPhone 11 models

This is not the only iPhone feature that people made fun of. Apple’s announcement of the latest iPhones and their ‘slofie’ capabilities also led to a lot of amusing reactions.

The iPhone 11 will have two back cameras, including an ultra-wide-angle lens and the next generation of microchips, the A13.

Prices for the phones start at $699, down from last year’s new iPhone that started at $749. Apple also dropped the price of last year’s equivalent model iPhone XR by $150.

The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro will have three cameras at the back and starts at $999. The bigger screen iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
apple iPhone 11 malala yousufzai
 
RELATED STORIES
 

