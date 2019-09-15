Learn to take criticism: Veena Malik on the Firdous-Mahira controversy

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal recently came under fire on social media for his comments on Mahira Khan and her acting skills. But Veena Malik is firmly on his side.

The whole issue spiralled into a online campaign against Jamal with several other people from the entertainment industry putting in their two cents. It’s too small an industry to get offended by criticism, said Malik

To catch you up before we get to Malik’s views, here’s what happened: Jamal appeared on a talk show and said Mahira looks too old on screen and should be playing a mother, not a lead role. Mahira responded by saying we need to be tolerant of people’s opinions and fight the mindset, not people.

Jamal’s son Hamza posted on social media several times defending his father and said he wasn’t a chauvinist. Momina Duraid, the CEO of MD Productions and creative head at Hum TV, then announced her company won’t be working with Jamal anymore because of his comments. She also said she was ashamed that he was in the Pakistani acting fraternity.

That got people pretty mad, because Momina, who is the daughter-in-law of the Hum TV owner, has a lot of say in who acts in Hum TV’s shows. They also didn’t like her dismissal of Jamal’s contributions to the industry. Actor Feroz Khan then jumped in, daring Momina to cancel him too. Hamza then asked Mahira to cancel Momina. “The #SupportFirdousJamal campaign will not end until Mahira Khan officially boycotts Momina Duraid,” he had said.

If a senior says a junior doesn’t know how to act and they actually don’t, what’s the harm, asked Malik.

Referring to Jamal, she asked whether the industry thinks that a person who was awarded the Pride of Performance, a person who has given 40 years to the country, a person who isn’t controversial and doesn’t make strange statements should be heard when they do make a statement. “Wouldn’t their opinion have weight?” she asked.

“I don’t understand why, if a senior is saying something, the industry would start a campaign against him. This is painful,” she said.

Malik saif that if people comment on her age, like they do daily on her page, it wouldn’t affect her. But the day someone tells her she’s a terrible actor, it’s an accusation that would matter to her.

She concluded that everyone has their own way of looking at things, but she feels that the industry is still small so when you are criticised, you should listen to it, absorb it and improve yourself and only then can you be successful.

Cancelling them for their comments, ganging up and running a campaign against them isn’t right, she said. “If you’re calling someone bad, you’re calling yourself bad because we’re all one,” she said.

