HOME > Entertainment

‘Laal Kabootar’ to represent Pakistan at the Oscars

43 mins ago
 

Pakistani crime-thriller, inspired by the streets of Karachi, Laal Kabootar, has been selected as the country’s submission to the Oscars.

The critically acclaimed film is filled with action packed sequences and directed by Kamal Khan and produced by Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima.

“We are thrilled to have gotten this far with our debut film and are extremely excited to have been selected,” producer Kamil told SAMAA Digital, speaking on behalf of the entire team. “This is a huge badge of honor for us all.”

He hoped that through the film, people get to see what Pakistani cinema has to offer.

“With Kamal Khan, we were able to construct a team looking to prove themselves,” he said. Kamil thanked the team’s efforts for their long-hours and sleepless nights.

The film features Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha in lead roles. Pasha took to Twitter to announce the news.

The selection was made by a committee chaired by Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid.

The film will be submitted in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Laal Kabootar oscars
 
