‘Laal Kabootar’ to represent Pakistan at the Oscars

Pakistani crime-thriller, inspired by the streets of Karachi, Laal Kabootar, has been selected as the country’s submission to the Oscars.

The critically acclaimed film is filled with action packed sequences and directed by Kamal Khan and produced by Harvard graduates Hania Chima and Kamil Chima.

“We are thrilled to have gotten this far with our debut film and are extremely excited to have been selected,” producer Kamil told SAMAA Digital, speaking on behalf of the entire team. “This is a huge badge of honor for us all.”

He hoped that through the film, people get to see what Pakistani cinema has to offer.

“With Kamal Khan, we were able to construct a team looking to prove themselves,” he said. Kamil thanked the team’s efforts for their long-hours and sleepless nights.

The film features Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha in lead roles. Pasha took to Twitter to announce the news.

Our film @LaalKabootar has been selected as Pakistans submission to the #oscars !

Laal Kabootar is a gift that keeps on giving and truly one of its kind! To me, it stands as a landmark project within my 6 year career.

Thank u Allah and hugs to the team! ❤@kamaltkhan — manshapasha (@manshapasha) September 13, 2019

The selection was made by a committee chaired by Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid.

The film will be submitted in the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

