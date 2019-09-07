Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Instagram is taking away my voice, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan has been actively involved in humanitarian activities whether related to Pakistan, Kashmir or Syria. But her efforts might cost her. 

She believes Instagram is conspiring to take away her social media followers. “Instagram shadow-banned me and has taken some of my content down,” she wrote on her Instagram. So now you won’t be seeing my posts in the explore section nor my hashtags, she added.

“I knew the risks,” she wrote on her Twitter on Friday. She said she lost projects and now she is being censored.

“They sent me a violation notice,” she said. The actor warned her fans in case she suddenly disappears off from social media.

Khan has been vocal in her support of the Kashmiri people and on the Priyanka Chopra controversy.



Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 

 
