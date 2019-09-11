Indian union doesn’t want singer to perform at Pakistani function

After Mika Singh, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh landed into hot water for accepting an invite by a Pakistan national to perform in the US.

Dosanjh was scheduled to perform in the US on September 21 at a show organised by Rehan Siddiqi, who is said to be of Pakistan origin.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested India’s Ministry of External Affairs to cancel the singer’s visa and not let him perform.

FWICE’s letter that has been addressed to singer Diljit Dosanjh states, “Your performance for the Pak national will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.”

The organization requested for the visa cancellation of the actor and his group to restrain their performance as it will be labelled to be ‘anti-nationalist’.

Earlier, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry after he performed at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by a relative of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

Mika performed with a 14-member troupe at the pre-wedding ceremony of Adnan Asad’s daughter. Adnan Asad is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf. According to India Today, Mika reportedly charged $150,000 for the performance.

