Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Indian union doesn’t want singer to perform at Pakistani function

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

After Mika Singh, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh landed into hot water for accepting an invite by a Pakistan national to perform in the US.

Dosanjh was scheduled to perform in the US on September 21 at a show organised by Rehan Siddiqi, who is said to be of Pakistan origin.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested India’s Ministry of External Affairs to cancel the singer’s visa and not let him perform.

FWICE’s letter that has been addressed to singer Diljit Dosanjh states, “Your performance for the Pak national will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.”

Related: Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan

The organization requested for the visa cancellation of the actor and his group to restrain their performance as it will be labelled to be ‘anti-nationalist’.

Earlier, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry after he performed at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by a relative of former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf.

Mika performed with a 14-member troupe at the pre-wedding ceremony of Adnan Asad’s daughter. Adnan Asad is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf. According to India Today, Mika reportedly charged $150,000 for the performance.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Diljit Dosanjh India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Diljit Dosanjh, Pakistan, US, Concert, Perform, India, Pakistan, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
Abid Ali's wife wants people to stop sharing fake news
Abid Ali’s wife wants people to stop sharing fake news
Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali's daughters
Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali’s daughters
Anwar Maqsood celebrates his birthday with Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Anwar Maqsood celebrates his birthday with Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Aiman Khan shares first picture with daughter Amal
Aiman Khan shares first picture with daughter Amal
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.