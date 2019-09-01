Here’s what trended in Pakistani entertainment news this week

After a busy week of slogging away at work, sit back, relax and catch up on the lighter side of Pakistani news with our weekly round up.

Pakistani actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a baby girl! Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal Muneeb on Friday. To read more about this and to see a cute picture of Muneeb with Amal, click here.

Actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak became the second Pakistani model to call out unprofessionalism by a designer. To read what happened to her, click here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the nation to come out on streets on Friday to protest against India’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status and celebrities answered. Hamza Ali Abbasi, Shehzad Roy and Shahid Afridi were among a few who voiced their support. To read more, click here.

Speaking of Hamza Ali Abbasi, he recently got married to fellow actor Naimal Khawar Khan. To read about his wedding and see pictures, click here. If you want to know why Naimal was angry at people spreading ‘false rumours’ about her and what those rumours were, click here.

Actor, singer and humanitarian Mehwish Hayat has been making Pakistan proud right, left and centre. She was awarded a civil award in Norway and interviewed by BBC and Sky News on Islamophobia. She made us proud once again by being chosen by international magazine Muslim Vibe as one of the top five Muslim women in the world who are breaking stereotypes and changing the world. To read about the other nominees and Hayat’s response, click here.

After being accused of beating up his wife and cheating on her, Mohsin Abbas Haider may now be marrying the woman he reportedly had the affair with. To find out what has his fans (and everyone else) so sure he’s getting married, click here.

Singer Aima Baig was awarded the Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz for her contribution to Pakistan’s music industry. To see her reaction, click here.

Tis the season to get married. At least for Pakistani cricketers. Imad Wasim is the latest cricketer to tie the knot. To see pictures of the ceremony and his beautiful bride, click here.

Canadian-Pakistani actor Armeena Rana Khan and her fiance Fesl Khan submitted an open letter to UNICEF on Saturday, urging the international organisation to act against its Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra. To find out why, click here.

To read about what a UN spokesperson said about Priyanka, click here.

Pakistanis, especially Pakistani celebrities, aren’t very happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s new Netflix series. This includes Mehwish Hayat, who had a special request for Khan about his series Bard of Blood. To read what it was, click here.

To find out why some Indians wanted to ban McDonald’s, click here. Hint, it has to do with Islam.

