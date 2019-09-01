Sunday, September 1, 2019  | 1 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Hamza Ali Abbasi shares sun-kissed selfie with wife Naimal Khawar

3 hours ago
 

Newly married couple Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have been the talk of the town ever since rumours of their engagement made rounds on social media just few days before their wedding.

Everybody has been obsessed with the duo’s good looks. Abbasi shared an adorable sun-kissed picture with wife Khawar on Sunday. The car selfie was captioned with “My Biwi [wife] and I”.

Khawar also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen painting in a dimly lit room. “My husband is a pretty good photographer,” she wrote.

The two tied the knot on August 25 in a simple wedding ceremony, followed by a valima reception on August 26 evening.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
