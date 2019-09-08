Darling claims Pakistan’s first Venice Film Festival win

Darling has become the first Pakistani film to not only be screened at but also win an award at the Venice Film Festival.

The world’s oldest film festival awarded Darling the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film. The film has been directed by Saim Sadiq and stars Alina Khan and Abdullah Malik in the main roles. The film is set in Lahore and tells the tale of a young boy and a trans girl.

#BiennaleCinema2019

Il/the Premio Orizzonti per il Miglior Cortometraggio / Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film a/to:

Darling di/by Saim Sadiq pic.twitter.com/Hgrassq31p — Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) September 7, 2019

Darling is also the first Pakistani film to make the cut for one of the ‘Big Three’ film festivals: Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

Sadiq is a 28-year-old filmmaker from Lahore, the producers are Mahak Jiwani, Nadia Afgan, Fahad Nabi and Jasmin Tennuci. Mo Azmi, the producer of Pakistani films Cake and Laal Kabootar, is the director of photography.

In an interview to Arab News, Sadiq said, “I sent it in during the open submission call with zero expectations that it would be chosen. Through luck or something, we got in.”

