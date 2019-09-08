Sunday, September 8, 2019  | 8 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Darling claims Pakistan’s first Venice Film Festival win

2 hours ago
 

Darling has become the first Pakistani film to not only be screened at but also win an award at the Venice Film Festival.

The world’s oldest film festival awarded Darling the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film. The film has been directed by Saim Sadiq and stars Alina Khan and Abdullah Malik in the main roles. The film is set in Lahore and tells the tale of a young boy and a trans girl.

Darling is also the first Pakistani film to make the cut for one of the ‘Big Three’ film festivals: Cannes, Berlin and Venice.

Sadiq is a 28-year-old filmmaker from Lahore, the producers are Mahak Jiwani, Nadia Afgan, Fahad Nabi and Jasmin Tennuci. Mo Azmi, the producer of Pakistani films Cake and Laal Kabootar, is the director of photography.

In an interview to Arab News, Sadiq said, “I sent it in during the open submission call with zero expectations that it would be chosen. Through luck or something, we got in.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
darling venice film festival
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
darling, venice film festival, saim sadiq, movie, award, pakistan
 
MOST READ
Abid Ali's wife wants people to stop sharing fake news
Abid Ali’s wife wants people to stop sharing fake news
Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali's daughters
Our father is very much alive, say Abid Ali’s daughters
Minal Khan talks about ‘sweet’ bond with twin sister Aiman...
Minal Khan talks about ‘sweet’ bond with twin sister Aiman  
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Aiman Khan shares first picture with daughter Amal
Aiman Khan shares first picture with daughter Amal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.