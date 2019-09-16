Cast announced for Suicide Squad sequel

The cast for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel titled The Suicide Squad has been announced with some new faces joining the notorious gang of DC Universe supervillains.

Margot Robbie will reprise her role as ex-psychiatrist turned criminal Harley Quinn whereas Viola Davis will return to play Amanda Waller – the mastermind behind the supervillain entity. Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney will also reprise their roles as Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang respectively.

Will Smith will not be returning to play Deadshot in the film nor will Jared Leto star as the Joker.

There are some new faces to be seen in the sequel. John Cena will play the role of Peacemaker while David Dastmalchian will star as Polka-Dot Man. Idris Elba is also among the new signings.

The plot circles around a group of supervillains formed to save the world in exchange for reduced punishments and leverage. They are killed if they disobey orders from Waller or Flag.

The Suicide Squad is expected to be released in 2021.

Its prequel Suicide Squad received mixed reviews by critics but the film did manage to win an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2017.

