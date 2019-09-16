Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Cast announced for Suicide Squad sequel

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Suicide Squad/Facebook

The cast for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel titled The Suicide Squad has been announced with some new faces joining the notorious gang of DC Universe supervillains.

Margot Robbie will reprise her role as ex-psychiatrist turned criminal Harley Quinn whereas Viola Davis will return to play Amanda Waller – the mastermind behind the supervillain entity. Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney will also reprise their roles as Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang respectively.

Will Smith will not be returning to play Deadshot in the film nor will Jared Leto star as the Joker.

There are some new faces to be seen in the sequel. John Cena will play the role of Peacemaker while David Dastmalchian will star as Polka-Dot Man. Idris Elba is also among the new signings.

The plot circles around a group of supervillains formed to save the world in exchange for reduced punishments and leverage. They are killed if they disobey orders from Waller or Flag.

The Suicide Squad is expected to be released in 2021.

Its prequel Suicide Squad received mixed reviews by critics but the film did manage to win an Oscar for  Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2017.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
films suicide squad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Suicide Squad, Films, DC Universe, The Suicide Squad, Suicide Squad sequel, Suicide Squad sequel cast, John Cena
 
MOST READ
Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra
Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra
Malala wins the internet with her take on iPhone 11
Malala wins the internet with her take on iPhone 11
Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles
Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles
Mehwish Hayat ‘rubs shoulders’ with Hasan Minhaj
Mehwish Hayat ‘rubs shoulders’ with Hasan Minhaj
Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health
Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.