Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar was behind everyone’s favourite childhood jingles

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Asim Azhar/ Instagram

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has just revealed that he was the mystery voice behind some of our favourite childhood jingles. When he was 10 years old, he sang the jingles for Dairy Milk and Cocomo.

The actor and Tera Woh Pyar singer recently took to Twitter to answer a fan query and ended up revealing that he sang both recognisable songs.

He said that he was behind jingles Cocomo mujhe bhi do jingle for Cocomo and the Kitna mazaaaye ray duniya dairy milk ki ban jaye for Dairy Milk.

If you’re a longtime fan, you won’t be surprised by this news: he had revealed it way back in 2013.

Azhar’s  popularity surged following his highly praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar besides Momina Mustehsan. Azhar has recently released his new song Jo Tu Na Mila with Aima Baig.

Earlier, the singer made headlines over his relationship with actor Hania Amir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Asim Azhar Cocomo dairy milk
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Dairy Milk, Cocomo, Asim Azhar, coke studio, Hania Amir
 
MOST READ
Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra
Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra
Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles
Rabi Pirzada lands into trouble for posing with reptiles
Malala wins the internet with her take on iPhone 11
Malala wins the internet with her take on iPhone 11
Mehwish Hayat ‘rubs shoulders’ with Hasan Minhaj
Mehwish Hayat ‘rubs shoulders’ with Hasan Minhaj
Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health
Veena Malik wants women to take care of their health
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.