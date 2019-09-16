Asim Azhar was behind everyone’s favourite childhood jingles

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has just revealed that he was the mystery voice behind some of our favourite childhood jingles. When he was 10 years old, he sang the jingles for Dairy Milk and Cocomo.

The actor and Tera Woh Pyar singer recently took to Twitter to answer a fan query and ended up revealing that he sang both recognisable songs.

He said that he was behind jingles Cocomo mujhe bhi do jingle for Cocomo and the Kitna mazaaaye ray duniya dairy milk ki ban jaye for Dairy Milk.

Jee, yay sach hai. I was about 10 when I recorded the ‘kitna maza aaye ray’ dairymilk wala gaana. Bonus: cocomo mujhe bhi do was also me😈 Still 2 of my best songs till date. Yep. https://t.co/7wsQ1q7WI1 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 15, 2019

If you’re a longtime fan, you won’t be surprised by this news: he had revealed it way back in 2013.

‘Kitna maza aye ray, dunya dairy milk ki banjae’ yep, that was me. — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 26, 2013

Azhar’s popularity surged following his highly praised performances in Coke Studio. Some of his famous Coke Studio performances include a rendition of Hina ki Khusboo and Tera Wo Pyaar besides Momina Mustehsan. Azhar has recently released his new song Jo Tu Na Mila with Aima Baig.

Earlier, the singer made headlines over his relationship with actor Hania Amir.

