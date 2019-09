Yasir also uploaded a video of the surprise

The couple went to the veteran writer’s house to surprise him on his birthday. “We are very lucky that you shower us with your love,” Iqra wrote on her Instagram.Yasir uploaded a video of the celebration with the caption “Happy birthday to my very dear friend, mentor and living legend Anwer Maqsood Sahab”. Unfortunately, he spelled his mentor's name wrong.He worked with Anwar Maqsood on two of plays: Aangan Terrha released in 2013 and Nach Na Jane in 2019.Pop band Strings also had a cute wish for the writer but that's to be expected, Bilal Maqsood is his son.Anwar Maqsood is known for his incredible sense of humour. He has written, directed and acted in a number of Urdu TV programmes.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram