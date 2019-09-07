Aiman Khan shares first picture with daughter Amal

Flaunting her post-baby glow, Aiman Khan shared the most adorable picture with daughter Amal Muneeb.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aiman shared the picture with a simple caption that melted everyone’s hearts.

Pakistani actors Aiman and Muneeb were blessed with a baby girl on August 30. Butt took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter Amal.

Wishes started pouring in for the couple from both fans and celebrities. Muneeb also took to Instagram to say the feeling of becoming a dad is indescribable. He also shared a picture of him holding his baby for the first time.

Earlier, Khan celebrated her baby shower on August 6 with friends and family.

Earlier the couple made headlines for their extravagant wedding. They had a total of eight events that started in November and ended in December.

