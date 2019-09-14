A Games of Thrones prequel is in the works

Game of Thrones may have wrapped up in May, but fans are nowhere done to see adaptions of George R R Martin’s masterpieces.

A prequel is in the making, which will be based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, reported Deadline.

The series will take you back 300 years from the events of the flagship series and features House Targaryen.

Fire & Blood tells the tale of Aegon the Conqueror, his downfall and rule in Westeros, and the dynasty he left to his children. In fact, Deadline says the series will prominently feature the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

We can expect to see the formation of King’s Landing and the Iron Throne and how the Baratheon house came into being. The historic events will also show plenty of incest (which the Targaryens were famous for) and dragons (a whole lot of them).

Martin had hinted at the prequel in his blog, earlier in May.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.