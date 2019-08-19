Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is often in the news less for his acting career and more for his controversial statements, is making headlines again. This time it’s because of his comments about actor Hira Mani’s clothing.

Hussain recently posted a picture of Mani wearing a black and white printed sari on his Instagram story saying, “Jab Eid pe darzi dukaan band kar jaye [when the tailor is closed on Eid].”

The statement itself wasn’t as offensive as things he’s said in the past but people generally seem to have had enough of his comments.

“He [is] an attention seeker because no one knows him , so he’s trying to criticise every other celebrity who’s more successful then him,” commented one Instagram user. “Please get a life you have a really bad habit of always mocking other people. Kindly take a keen look at yourself first and try to become a better human being rather than mocking and criticising others,” wrote another. One user simply asked why he was still in the industry at all. “All he knows [how to do] is criticise others and when it comes to himself he lashes out,” the user noted. Someone else said he has “zero moral values or any values in general”.

People noted how it’s ironic that Hussain insists on the ‘live and let others live’ ideology whenever people try to intervene in his personal life but never shies away from commenting on others.

After receiving massive backlash over his story, he posted another Instagram story with a clarification.

He posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with Mani in which he says ‘hahaha’ to his picture.

Earlier, Hussain had everyone up in arms after he made a degrading comment about Mahira Khan. During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked to pick between his fiancee Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan, which he replied to with: “Obviously Iqra…Mahira agar acting seekh len toh Mahira [Obviously Iqra…If Mahira learns how to act, then Mahira]”. He has also made rude comments about Hania Aamir’s skin.

