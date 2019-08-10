Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Yasir Hussain wants Pakistani artists to stop working with Indians

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Instagram

Comedian, actor and writer Yasir Hussain is angry over the Kashmir issue and India’s stance on it. He now wants every Pakistani artist to stop working with India.

Hussain said he loves Pakistan and cries for Indian-Administered Kashmir. He turned to Instagram on Saturday to share his opinion on the situation in Kashmir after India repealed Article 370 and revoked its autonomous status. “I want every Pakistani celebrity to announce they will never work with India. On one hand they love Kashmir but still want to go to India. It’s like they have diabetes and still want to eat cake,” he said.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India in a tit-for-tat move over New Delhi’s annexation of Kashmir.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since their independence from the British in 1947. The two countries have fought two wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

TOPICS:
Kashmir Yasir Hussain
 
