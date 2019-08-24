WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is now engaged to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The sports-entertainment network has confirmed the news.

WWE is thrilled to congratulate @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE on the news of their engagement!https://t.co/00eMEZg4nQ — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2019

‘The Beast Slayer’ posted a picture of his fiancee wearing her shiny new rock on his Twitter account.

I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019

The date for their wedding hasn’t been announced yet.

The couple have been seen fighting on screen together in mixed tag team matches in the past.