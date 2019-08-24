Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are engaged

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is now engaged to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The sports-entertainment network has confirmed the news.

‘The Beast Slayer’ posted a picture of his fiancee wearing her shiny new rock on his Twitter account.

The date for their wedding hasn’t been announced yet.

The couple have been seen fighting on screen together in mixed tag team matches in the past.

 
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins wwe
 
