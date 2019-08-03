Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

WWE legend Harley Race passes away

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Harley Race passed away at the age of 76.

The sports-entertainment company stated that the hall of famer was suffering from lung cancer.

“Harley Race captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight times,” WWE stated on its website. “To this day, only a handful of Superstars can claim to have won more World Heavyweight Championships than Race.”

He defeated many greats of the business such as Dory Funk Jr, Giant Baba, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair throughout the 1970s and 1980s to win the championship.

“The tough-as-nails Race was so universally respected that WWE, despite having seceded from the NWA and having its own World Heavyweight Champion, chose to recognizs Race’s title status as well. As a result, Race was the first NWA Champion to engage in title unification matchups against WWE Champions like “Superstar” Billy Graham and Bob Backlund.”

Race was the first to don regal robes and a crown after winning the King of the Ring tournament.

He defeated Junkyard Dog at WrestleMania III in front of a record-setting attendance of 93,000 fans.

 
