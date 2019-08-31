Wearing her mother’s wedding dress was Naimal Khawar’s best decision

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s better half and former actor Naimal Khawar Khan seems to be grabbing a lot of attention lately after her simple nuptials took the country by storm.

With her timeless beauty, it’s not a surprise that Naimal chose to wear her mother’s wedding dress and made it look as beautiful. The Anaa actor looked regal in her mother’s dress with slight alterations courtesy of designer, Maheen Shah.

According to Maheen, they chose to keep the dupatta and lehnga as it is and crafted a gold kamdaani kameez to go with it. Featuring accents of traditional gota and salma work on the border, sleeves, and neckline, the kameez was finished off with tassels.

Naimal took to Instagram on Friday and shared that wearing her mother’s dress on her own wedding was the best decision she has ever made.

“The moment I realized I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikkah jora,” she said, adding that she always been drawn to old world charm and the simplicity of bridal joras back in the day.

“There is also a certain emotional attachment that comes with wearing your mother’s [outfit],” she said.

She explained that Maheen helped her alter it exactly the way she wanted it, preserving its delicacy and purity but also creating something that looks good on her.

The blushing beauty kept it minimal and also did her own hair and makeup.

“Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy. It’s okay if you don’t wear the heaviest jewellery and would rather keep it a little light. Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!” she wrote.

Her wedding was the subject of a lot of talk because the news broke just days before their ceremony. A wedding card circulated on social media and stated that the two were tying the knot on August 25. Abbasi took to Twitter to confirm the news. The reception took place on August 26.

Hamza, who recently returned from Hajj, had also expressed “massive respect” for Naimal for being okay with a bald groom.

