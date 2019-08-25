Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

TV actor Naheed Shabbir gets married

47 mins ago
 

Actor Naheed Shabbir, known for her role in several television dramas, is getting married.

Pictures of her mehndi-mayoon functions have been spreading on social media. She has acted in several telefilms and dramas like Aik Naye Morr, Chand Chehra, Bayzabaan, Kahani Mohabbat Ki Mukhtasir, Yeh Bhi Kisi Ki Beti Hai, Pyari Shamo, Binte Adam, Sej, Bar, Chand Parosa, Tanveer Fatima BI, Khwaab Toot Jata Hai, Jeena Isi Ka Naam, Ishq, Naseeb, Tumhein Kuch Yaad Hai and a number of others.

Her mehndi-mayoon was attended by a number of celebrities.

Born in 1984, Shabbir began coming on TV from a very young age. She gained fame for her first drama Aik Naye Morr.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Naheed Shabbir
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
naheed shabbir, wedding, mehndi, mayun, mayoon, naheed shabbir husband,
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Hamza and Naimal's wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun
Hamza and Naimal’s wedding celebrations begin with a colourful mayun
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Imad Wasim gets married to Saniya Ashfaq at Faisal Mosque
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.