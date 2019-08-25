TV actor Naheed Shabbir gets married

Actor Naheed Shabbir, known for her role in several television dramas, is getting married.

Pictures of her mehndi-mayoon functions have been spreading on social media. She has acted in several telefilms and dramas like Aik Naye Morr, Chand Chehra, Bayzabaan, Kahani Mohabbat Ki Mukhtasir, Yeh Bhi Kisi Ki Beti Hai, Pyari Shamo, Binte Adam, Sej, Bar, Chand Parosa, Tanveer Fatima BI, Khwaab Toot Jata Hai, Jeena Isi Ka Naam, Ishq, Naseeb, Tumhein Kuch Yaad Hai and a number of others.

Her mehndi-mayoon was attended by a number of celebrities.

Born in 1984, Shabbir began coming on TV from a very young age. She gained fame for her first drama Aik Naye Morr.

