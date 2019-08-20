Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

The Rock marries Laura Hashian in secret Hawaiian wedding

2 hours ago
 

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has married girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony.

The wrestler-turned-acting-megastar, 47, announced the news on Monday on Instagram to his 154million followers.

Johnson posted a picture showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with a second daughter in April 2018. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.

The pair met back in 2006 whilst The Rock was filming his movie, The Game Plan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Dwayne Johnson wedding
 
