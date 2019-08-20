The Rock marries Laura Hashian in secret Hawaiian wedding

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has married girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony.

The wrestler-turned-acting-megastar, 47, announced the news on Monday on Instagram to his 154million followers.

Johnson posted a picture showing the pair dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii.

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with a second daughter in April 2018. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.

The pair met back in 2006 whilst The Rock was filming his movie, The Game Plan.

