The new James Bond film now has a title

The title of the next Bond film has finally been revealed. The 25th official James Bond movie will be called No Time To Die.

The announcement came on Tuesday with a short video teaser that showed Craig’s dapper James Bond taking a short stroll followed by the title reveal.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

The movie, which will see Daniel Craig play 007 for the fifth and final time, will also star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as “a mysterious villain”.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the writers. Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q, respectively.

The production has been repeatedly delayed over script disputes. The delays were prompted in part by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.

No Time To Die will be released on April 3 in the UK and on the April 8 in the US.

