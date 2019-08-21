Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

The new James Bond film now has a title

14 mins ago
 

 

The title of the next Bond film has finally been revealed. The 25th official James Bond movie will be called No Time To Die.

The announcement came on Tuesday with a short video teaser that showed Craig’s dapper James Bond taking a short stroll followed by the title reveal.

 

The movie, which will see Daniel Craig play 007 for the fifth and final time, will also star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as “a mysterious villain”.

Related: Keanu Reeves returns as Neo for The Matrix 4

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the writers. Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw will return as M and Q, respectively.

The production has been repeatedly delayed over script disputes. The delays were prompted in part by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.

No Time To Die will be released on April 3 in the UK and on the April 8 in the US.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
james bond
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Bond, James Bond, No time to die, Hollywood, film, UK, USA
 
MOST READ
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer's mehndi
Mahira sets dance floor on fire at Babar Zaheer’s mehndi
Yasir Hussain's comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Yasir Hussain’s comment about Hira Mani enrages the internet
Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan
Indian film association bans Mika Singh after performance in Pakistan
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Is Hamza Ali Abbasi getting married to Naimal Khawar?
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
Nida Yasir and husband pose with Turkish chef Salt Bae
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.