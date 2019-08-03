Sunny Leone apologises after man swamped with phone calls

Bollywood star Sunny Leone has apologised after a man whose phone number was mentioned in one of her movies was flooded with calls.

An Indian man, identified as Puneet Agarwal, has been getting more than 100 calls after the film, Arjun Patiala. mistakenly publicized his phone number. During one scene, Leone, who plays a character called Baby Narula, shares her phone number with another character.

“I don’t even dream anymore,” he says. “The phone keeps ringing until four in the morning,” Agarwal told BBC. He added that he is ‘exhausted and frustrated’ by constant attention through phone calls and messages.

“They [the film’s producers] should have at least called to check if it’s a real number,’’ said Agarwal.

The calls are disrupting his life to such an extent that he has decided to take legal action to try to get the film edited so his phone number is bleeped out.

In an interview to Zoom TV, Sunny has now apologised to Puneet for misusing his number in the scene. “Sorry I didn’t mean for that to happen to you,” said Leone.

On Friday 26 July, the romantic spoof comedy Arjun Patiala hit cinemas in India and the US. However, the film failed to impress the audience and could only earn Rs45 million in its opening weekend.

